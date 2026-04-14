Another Canadian is moving on in Munich.

Denis Shapovalov joined Gabriel Diallo in the Round of 16 with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win over eighth-seeded Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Tuesday at the BMW Open.

Shapovalov converted on four of 12 break-points, and while he struggled at times with his first serve (three aces, six double faults), he won 75 per cent of points on his second serve.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native, who is unseeded, will next face the winner of a match between Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Hungary's Fabian Marozsan.

The 26-year-old Canadian, who entered the tournament ranked 39th in the world, improved his record this season to 7-7.

Diallo, meanwhile, will get a tough test in top seed Alexander Zverev of Germany after taking out Ukraine's Vitaliy Sachko in straight sets on Monday.