Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani won their opening match in women's doubles at the French Open on Wednesday.

The fourth-seeded duo defeated Dutch-British team Ingrid Haverlag and Maia Lumsden 6-2, 6-0 in the round of 64.

Dabrowski and Stefani converted six of nine break-point chances and had two aces.

Their next match will be against either Russia’s Elena Pridankina and China’s Qianhui Tang or the Czech pair Linda Noskova and Tereza Valentova.

Leylah Fernandez, Laval, Que., was scheduled to play her women’s doubles opener later Wednesday with Russian partner Diana Shnaider against Oksana Selekhmeteva and Anastasia Zakharova.