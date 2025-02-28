A fantastic February continued Thursday for Denis Shapovalov.

The Canadian tennis player won his eighth match in a row and advanced to the Mexican Open semifinals with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over American Marcos Giron in Acapulco.

The ninth-seeded Shapovalov, who won the Dallas Open earlier this month, will face the winner of a match between Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Mexico's Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez in the semis on Friday night.

The tournament is wide open with none of the top seven seeds advancing to the final four.

Three of the top five seeds either withdrew or retired from matches earlier in the week because of stomach issues.

Shapovalov, ranked 32nd in the world, won for the first time in three matches against Giron. The world No. 52 beat Shapovalov earlier this year in Adelaide, Australia.