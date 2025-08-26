Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open with a convincing 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 win over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics on Tuesday.

Shapovalov took the second set with a hard-fought break in the decisive game that came after the Canadian failed to put the game away on serve when up 5-3.

The 27th seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., took that momentum into the third set, claiming an early break en route to taking a 3-0 lead. Fuscovics took a medical timeout during the ensuing game and was clearly playing with discomfort for the remainder of the match.

Shapovalov put the game away on his first match point, picking up his eighth break of the match.

The crowd at Court 17 of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center was solidly behind the Canadian, frequently breaking into chants of "Let's go, Shapo!"

The Canadian improved to 28-0 in Grand Slam matches when leading after two sets.

Shapovalov improved to 3-2 in his career series with Fucsovics and is next set to face the winner of a match between China's Bu Yunchaokete and French wild-card Valentin Royer.

The 26-year-old Canadian had his best result at the U.S. Open in 2020, when he reached the quarterfinals.

Men's 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal was set to face British lucky loser Billy Harris later Tuesday.