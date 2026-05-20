Félix Auger-Aliassime's chance to tune up for the upcoming French Open came to an end Wednesday with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 loss to American lucky loser Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, seeded first at the ATP 500 clay-court event, had a 4-1 lead in the deciding set before Kovacevic mounted an improbable comeback.

Auger-Aliassime had won his previous two matches against Kovacevic.

Kovacevic, who was initially eliminated in qualifying before getting a main-draw spot when Zizou Bergs withdrew, is the first American to reach the Hamburg quarterfinals since Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras in 1995.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked No. 5 in the world, saw his record this season fall to 19-10 as he was eliminated in the second round at a second straight tournament.