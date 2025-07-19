Denis Shapovalov is enjoying the transition to hard-court tennis.

The Canadian, seeded third, advanced to the final of the Mifel Tennis Open with a 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 8 seed Adam Walton of Australia on Friday in Los Cabos, Mexico.

This is the first event of the summer hard-court season for Shapovalov, who capped a rough grass-court campaign with a first-round loss at Wimbledon.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., is looking for his second tournament title of 2025 after winning on at the indoor hard-court Dallas Open in February. All three of his career ATP Tour titles have come on indoor hard-courts.

On Friday, Shapovalov saved all four break points he faced, while converting on all four of his break-point opportunities.

Shapovalov, 26, will face the winner of a semifinal between No. 1 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia and No. 7 seed Aleksandar Kovacevic of the U.S. in Saturday's final.

The Canadian is projected to jump back into the top 30 next week after starting this tournament as world No. 33.