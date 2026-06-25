Canada's Gabriel Diallo was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne Open tennis tournament Thursday with a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Britain's Jack Draper.

Draper went up 5-4 in the second set with his fourth break of the match, then comfortably held serve for the victory.

Diallo had 10 aces and didn't commit a double-fault, but he won just 51 per cent of his service points.

The 24-year-old from Montreal played in his first quarterfinal of the season as he prepared for Wimbledon, which starts next week.

Draper reached a career-high ranking of No. 4 during last year's grass-court season but has struggled with chronic knee tendinitis and a bone bruise in his serving arm that caused him to miss this year's clay-court campaign.