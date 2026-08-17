Fourth-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime headlines the Canadian roster for the second round of Davis Cup qualifiers next month in Quebec City.

Tennis Canada says he'll be joined by fellow Montrealer Gabriel Diallo, Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., and Duncan Chan of Markham, Ont.

Canada, ranked 12th in the tournament, will play sixth-ranked France in a best-of-five tie at Videotron Centre.

The winner will advance to the 2026 Davis Cup Finals in November.

Canada edged Brazil 3-2 in the first round of qualifiers last February.