Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Czechia's Barbora Krejcikova have advanced at the Cincinnati Open.

They beat the fourth-seeded team of Spain's Cristina Bucsa and Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States 6-3, 1-6, 10-4 in the Round of 32 of the women's doubles tournament.

It's the first tournament where Dabrowski and Krejcikova have paired together.

They'll face the unseeded Czech duo Linda Noskova and Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and partner Sara Errani of Italy played Romania's Sorana Cirstea and Mira Andreeva from Russia later Monday.