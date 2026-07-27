Two former Grand Slam winners will be the top seeds for the National Bank Open presented by Rogers next month.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus is the top seed on the women's side in Toronto, while Alexander Zverev of Germany is the No. 1 seed on the men's side in Montreal, Tennis Canada announced Monday.

Sabalenka is a four-time Grand Slam winner, though she didn't win any of the first three majors this year. Zverev claimed his first Grand Slam title at this year's French Open before losing to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final.

The women's NBO features the top five players in the world rankings — Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, Jessica Pegula of the U.S., Coco Gauff of the U.S. and Mirra Andreeva of Russia.

Leylah Fernandez is the lone seeded Canadian player, at No. 30. Canadian Victoria Mboko, the reigning champ, is out with a knee injury.

The men's tournament is missing No. 1 Sinner, No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 5 Novak Djokovic.

The top five seeds are Zverev (No. 2), Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 4), Alex de Minaur of Australia (No. 6), Daniil Medvedev of Russia (No. 7) and reigning champ Ben Shelton of the U.S. (No. 8).

Zverev won the National Bank Open in 2017 in Montreal.

The draws for both events take place Friday. Qualifying is Saturday before the main draw starts Sunday.