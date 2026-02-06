MONTPELLIER, France — Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is off to the men's singles semifinals at the Open Occitanie.

The Montreal native defeated France's Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-2 on Friday to advance.

Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's top seed, had 12 aces without any double faults, won 93 per cent of his first-serve points and broke on three of his five opportunities.

He also held Fils without a break-point chance.

Fils, the sixth seed, had two aces and one double fault, and won just 55 per cent of his first-serve points.