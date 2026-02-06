MONTPELLIER, France — Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is off to the men's singles semifinals at the Open Occitanie.
The Montreal native defeated France's Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-2 on Friday to advance.
Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's top seed, had 12 aces without any double faults, won 93 per cent of his first-serve points and broke on three of his five opportunities.
He also held Fils without a break-point chance.
Fils, the sixth seed, had two aces and one double fault, and won just 55 per cent of his first-serve points.
Auger-Aliassime will next face the winner of a quarterfinal match between France's Titouan Droguet and Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.