Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime has added another title to his name, winning the European Open in Belgium on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Canadian topped Jiri Lechecka of Czechia 7-6(2), 6-6(7), 6-2 to win the hard-court ATP 250 tournament.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded No. 2 at the tournament, fired 17 aces across the two-hour, 34-minute match and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points.

The Montreal native remained in control despite dropping the second set, converting two of his six break-point chances across the match and not allowing Lechecka a break-point opportunity.

The victory marks Auger-Aliassime's eighth career title and his third of the year, coming after he started off 2025 with wins at Montpellier, France, and Adelaide, Australia, in January.