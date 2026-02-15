Canadian tennis star Félix Auger-Aliassime fell just short of winning a second straight ATP Tour title with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Alex de Minaur on Sunday in the final of the Rotterdam Open.

De Minaur didn't face break point in the match, while scoring two of his three breaks in a dominant second set.

The Australian improved his career record against Auger-Aliassime to 2-3 and avenged a loss in their last meeting in the 2025 U.S. Open quarterfinals.

Auger-Aliassime's season record rose to 9-3 by his advancing to the Rotterdam final.

He was looking for a second straight tournament win after defending his title at the Open Occitanie in Montpellier, France, earlier this month.

That gave him a Canadian-record ninth Tour-level singles title.

He won his first career ATP title at the Rotterdam Open in 2022.

The 25-year-old Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, entered the ATP 500 hardcourt event seeded second and ranked sixth in the world.