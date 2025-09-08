Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime climbed to No. 13 in the world rankings Monday after his run to men’s singles semifinals at the US Open.

Auger-Aliassime, who reached a career-high No. 6 in 2022, jumped 14 spots and remains the highest-ranked Canadian man.

The 25-year-old from Montreal advanced to a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time since the 2021 US Open.

He upset third seed Alexander Zverev, 15th seed Andrey Rublev and eighth seed Alex de Minaur before falling to then-world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in four sets.

Tournament winner Carlos Alcaraz claimed the No. 1 ranking by defeating Sinner in the final.