Top seed Félix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 6-4, 6-4 win over French qualifier Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime was out-aced 11-8 in the match between two of the game's biggest servers. Mpetshi Perricard is second on the ATP Tour in average aces per match over the past year with 13.6, while Auger-Aliassime is 10th over that span with an average of 10.

Still, Auger-Aliassime was strong on serve in the victory. The world No. 8 won 83 per cent of first service points and saved two of the three break points he faced.

The 25-year-old Auger-Aliassime broke Mpetshi Perricard three times on five chances, including a key break to go up 5-4 in the first set, and improved to 3-1 against the Frenchman.

Auger-Aliassime, who improved his record this season to 11-3, next faces eighth seed Jiri Lehecka.