Just one Canadian is left in the Wimbledon singles draws.

Gabriel Diallo was eliminated with a second-round loss to Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on Thursday, leaving third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime as the country's last hope.

Diallo fell behind Sonego twice and was able to force a fifth set, but could not complete the comeback in a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6, 6-7 (6), 6-2 loss at the All England Club.

The Canadian went down a break early in the final set and while he was able to break back, he failed to consolidate and proceeded to drop four straight games en route to the loss.

Diallo's second-round exit matches his result from last year's tournament debut.

Auger-Aliassime will return for the third round on Friday against American qualifier Michael Zheng, who upset England's Cam Norrie in Round 1.

In doubles action, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani will open their tournament as the No. 2 seed on Friday.