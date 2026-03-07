INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Gabriel Diallo of Montreal dropped the first set 6-7 (4) then bounced back with 7-6 (1), 6-3 wins to upset Andrey Rublev in the second round of men's singles at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Canadian will face the ninth-seeded Félix Auger-Aliassime, also of Montreal, in the third round of the ATP 1000 event on Sunday.

Diallo needed almost three hours to take down the 17th-seeded Russian. He finished with 12 aces, 40 winners, 44 unforced errors and six double faults. Rublev had six aces, 34 winners, 32 unforced errors and three double faults.

Diallo saved two of five break points and won four of seven break points. He won 25 per cent (four of 16) return games, while Rublev won 18 per cent (three of 17).

Later Saturday, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., lost a tough three-set match to Katernina Siniakova of Czechia.

Fernandez lost the 3 1/2-hour battle 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

The Canadian finished with two aces, five double faults, saved 15 of 19 break points and won four of 19 break points.