There will be one less Canadian in the field at the US Open.

Montreal's Gabriel Diallo withdrew from the men's singles draw of the Grand Slam event on Thursday as he continues to recover from a leg injury, the tournament confirmed.

Diallo was injured in the second round of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers earlier this month and was forced to retire from the match as a result.

Diallo appeared to suffer the injury in the fifth game of the second set, as he came down awkwardly after blowing an ace by Luciano Darderi in Montreal.

Diallo, 24, has been hindered by a back injury all season and his ranking fell outside the top 100 this month for the first time since 2024.

He currently is ranked 105th in the world.

The US Open announced that American Ethan Quinn also withdrew from the event, with American Martin Damm and China's Yibing Wu moving into the main draw.