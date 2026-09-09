Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani are out of the U.S. Open.

The second-seeded women's doubles duo was ousted by Americans Robin Montgomery and Ashley Krueger 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8) in the semifinals on Wednesday night.

Dabrowski and Stefani converted on five of their seven break-point chances while saving seven of Montgomery and Krueger's 12 opportunities.

Dabrowski and Stefani lost the final two games of the second set to end up in a third set. And in the final set, they lost three of the last four games after being ahead 5-4 -- including being up 8-2 during the tiebreak before losing eight straight points.

The loss ends Dabrowski's hopes of a repeat.