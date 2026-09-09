NEW YORK — Ben Shelton ended Carlos Alcaraz's title reign in the latest-finishing match in US Open history, pulling out a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) victory in a match that ended at 3:33 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Alcaraz had his 18-match winning streak in Grand Slam tournaments ended in a match that lasted 4 hours, 28 minutes.

Shelton will play No. 11 seed Frances Tiafoe, who kept coming back until he had reached his third US Open semifinal, beating Alex Michelsen 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6) on Tuesday.