Canadian Bianca Andreescu started strong, but in the end was no match for sixth-seeded Cristina Bucsa of Spain in Sunday's opening round of the Guadalajara Open.

Bucsa defeated the wild card from Mississauga, Ont., 6-4, 6-3 in a WTA 500 match that took one hour, 37 minutes to complete.

Andreescu finished with one ace and four double faults. She was only able to win five of 10 service games, and two of nine return games.

Bucsa won seven of nine service games and five of 10 return games.