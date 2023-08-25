Canada’s Pospisil bounced in U.S. Open qualifiers by Zachary Svadja

Vasek Pospisil’s hopes of playing in the U.S. Open were dashed Friday.

The Vernon, B.C., tennis star lost 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 to Zachary Svajda of La Jolla, Calif., in a match that was delayed Thursday, then rescheduled numerous times during the day Friday.

Pospisil had defeated Pedro Martinez of Spain 7-6, 6-7 and 6-4 in Wednesday’s opening round of qualifiers.

Pospisil had nine aces compared to Svajda’s three, but he had six double faults, 14 unforced errors and only won 10 service games.

The U.S. Open begins Monday and runs until Sept. 10.