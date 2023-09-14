Canada’s Pospisil defeats Sweden’s Borg in Davis Cup singles match

Vasek Pospisil downed Sweden’s Leo Borg in a Davis Cup singles match to continue Canada’s winning streak in the group stage of the finals.

Pospisil of Vernon., B.C., outlasted the the son of tennis great Bjorn Borg 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-2 in Bologna on Thursday.

[brightcove videoID=6337150942112 playerID=JCdte3tMv height=360 width=640]

Montreal’s Gabriel Diallo was scheduled to meet Elias Ymer in the second singles match of the tie, with Pospisil and Alexis Galarneau, of Laval, Que., teaming up for a later doubles match against the Swedes.

Canada opened defence of its Davis Cup title by sweeping host Italy 3-0 on Wednesday.

[brightcove videoID=6337144571112 playerID=JCdte3tMv height=360 width=640]

The Canadians defeated Australia in last year’s final to win the biggest men’s team event in tennis for the first time.

Both countries qualified directly to the group stage of this year’s finals, which consists of four groups of four teams. The top two in each group advance to November’s final eight in Malaga, Spain.