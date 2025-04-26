Denis Shapovalov is back on the winning track.

Coming off a stunning lost to unheralded teenager Diego Dedura-Palomero when the Canadian was battling a virus last week in Germany, Shapovalov bounced back on Saturday with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Japan's Kei Nishikori in the second round of the Madrid Open.

The 29th-seeded Shapovalov, who got a bye in the first round, like all seeds, next faces a tougher test as he clashes with No. 10 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia at the clay-court event.

The Australian is 4-0 lifetime against Shapovalov.

Meanwhile, fellow Canadian Gabriel Diallo also reached the third round of Madrid with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 win over Poland's Kamil Majchrzak.

Diallo, who got a main-draw spot as a lucky loser following a qualifying defeat, next faces British veteran Cameron Norrie.