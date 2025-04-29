MADRID — Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., saw his Madrid Open run end in the third round Tuesday with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) loss to Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

Shapovalov fired six aces but was undone by five double faults and won just 14 points on return.

Their match had been postponed from Monday after a mass power outage disrupted large parts of Spain and Portugal.

De Minaur will face the winner of No. 17 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 10 Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round of the clay-court tennis event.