Canada's Denis Shapovalov fell just short of playing for an ATP title.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native lost 6-3, 6-4 to Norway's Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the Stockholm Open tennis tournament on Saturday.

The third-seeded Shapovalov had six aces and four double faults, while breaking on one of five chances.

Ruud, the second seed in the tournament, had two aces to double fault and converted three of his six break-point chances.

The Norwegian will next face France's Ugo Humbert in Sunday's final.