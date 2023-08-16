Canada’s Shapovalov out of U.S. Open because of lingering knee injury

Denis Shapovalov of Canada returns a ball to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the final match at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader)

Denis Shapovalov will not play in the U.S. Open later this month because of a knee injury that has kept him off the court since Wimbledon, the Canadian tennis player announced Wednesday.

“Despite doing everything possible to be 100% healthy in time for (the) U.S. Open, my knee needs more time and I sadly have to withdraw,” Shapovalov wrote. “That grand slam energy, especially in NYC, is unlike anything else and I’m really going to miss playing in front of the amazing fans there this year!”

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., acknowledged he was dealing with a knee issue after losing to Russia’s Roman Safiullin in the round of 16 at Wimbledon last month.

Shapovalov dropped out of his hometown National Bank Open earlier this month in Toronto.

Ranked 22nd in the world, Shapovalov has advanced to the third round or better in all six of his previous U.S. Open appearances. His best result was a quarterfinal showing in 2020.

The tournament starts Aug. 28.

