Canada’s Leylah Fernandez kicked off her Madrid Open campaign Thursday with a straight-sets win over Julia Grabher.

The 23-year-old from Laval, Que., seeded 24th, defeated the Austrian 6-2, 6-3 to improve to 3-0 all-time against the world No. 107.

Fernandez, who received a first-round bye, advances to the third round and will next face American Iva Jovic, the 15th seed, who beat Poland’s Magda Linette 6-4, 6-1.

Fernandez did not record an ace and had five double faults, compared to three aces and one double fault for Grabher. The Canadian made the most of her chances, converting four of six break-point opportunities while limiting Grabher to one break on two chances.

Victoria Mboko, of Burlington, Ont., seeded 10th, is scheduled to begin her tournament Friday against American Catherine McNally. Mboko is also set to compete in doubles alongside Jovic.