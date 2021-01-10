Canada’s Steven Diez advances in Australian Open qualifying

Steven Diez of Canada returns the ball against Kyle Edmund of Great Britain during men's first round Rogers Cup tennis action in Toronto on Monday, July 25, 2016. (Nathan Denette/CP)

MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada’s Steven Diez advanced to the second round of the Australian Open men’s qualifying draw with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win over Russia’s Alexey Vatutin on Sunday.

Diez, from Toronto, had five aces and converted six of his 14 break point chances in a match where both players struggled to hold serve.

Vatutin was accurate on just 51 per cent of his first serves, but broke Diez four times on five chances.

Diez will next face 15th-seed Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino were scheduled to play first-round women’s qualifying matches Monday.

