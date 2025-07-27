Vasek Pospisil didn't go down without a fight.

The Canadian lost his first-round match at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers to Argentina's Facundo Bagnis on Sunday, but it didn't come with its share of drama.

Pospisil, who announced earlier this week that he will retire at the end of the tournament, took a medical timeout and left the court during the first set. Although he was eventually able to return, Pospisil looked extremely uncomfortable once the match resumed.

Bagnis went on to win the opening set 6-2, with the Vernon, B.C. native labouring through the final points.

However, Pospisil flipped the script in the second set, gutting through the pain to win three straight games and even the match with a 6-3 win. With momentum on his side, the 35-year-old let out a roar after securing the final point of the fifth game.

Bagnis ultimately spoiled the Cinderella story in the third and final set, coming away with a 6-3 victory.

Tennis Canada announced the news Monday that Pospisil will retire after the tournament, ending his 18-year professional career after he received a main-draw wild card to his home event.

He reached a singles high ranking of No. 25 in 2014 and climbed to No. 4 in doubles one year later.

Pospisil won the Wimbledon men's doubles title in 2014 alongside American Jack Sock to go with six other ATP men's doubles titles.

He appeared in three singles finals but never won a title.

Pospisil represented Canada twice at the Olympic Games (London 2012 and Rio 2016).