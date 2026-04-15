Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Hungary's Fanny Stollar were eliminated from doubles competition at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix following a 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 quarterfinal defeat to fourth seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States and Liudmila Samsonova of Russia on Wednesday.

The winners overcame four double faults by winning 76.4 per cent of total service points, compared to 65.1 per cent for Fernandez and Stollar.

Both teams had four aces and converted one break point.

Fernandez and Stollar made their debut as a partnership at the WTA 500 clay-court event.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., is still active in singles competition.