Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., fell 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to top seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in a quarterfinal Friday at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Rybakina improved to 3-2 against the Canadian in a match that lasted three hours.

The final-set tiebreak was tied six times before Rybakina won the last two points.

Fernandez converted 4 of 8 break points, while Rybakina went 3-for-14.

Rybakina finished with a 7-6 edge in aces.