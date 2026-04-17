Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., fell 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to top seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in a quarterfinal Friday at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.
Rybakina improved to 3-2 against the Canadian in a match that lasted three hours.
The final-set tiebreak was tied six times before Rybakina won the last two points.
Fernandez converted 4 of 8 break points, while Rybakina went 3-for-14.
Rybakina finished with a 7-6 edge in aces.
Rybakina will face sixth seed Mirra Andreeva of Russia in the semifinals Saturday.