MIAMI — Top-ranked tennis player Carlos Alcaraz will headline the Miami Invitational later this year — a one-day exhibition that marks the first tennis event ever held at the Miami Marlins’ home ballpark.

Scheduled for Dec. 8 at loanDepot Park, the one-time event will also feature No. 42 João Fonseca, No. 4 Amanda Anisimova and No. 33 Emma Raducanu.

The invitational will include two singles matches, each best-of-three sets with a 10-point tiebreaker deciding a third set.

Anisimova, a U.S. Open and Wimbledon finalist this year, will face the 2021 U.S. Open champion Raducanu. After that, six-time major champion Alcaraz will take on the 19-year-old Fonseca, Brazil's top-ranked singles player. It'll be the first meeting between Alcaraz and Fonseca.

Molly Pendleton, a senior vice president at Unified Events, which is partnering with loanDepot Park for the event, said the goal is in part to grow the game of tennis.