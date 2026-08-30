NEW YORK — Casper Ruud, the 2022 U.S. Open runner-up, withdrew from the tournament Sunday because of a back injury.

Ruud was forced to stop playing in his first match in the recent Cincinnati Open. He played in the mixed doubles tournament in Flushing Meadows, but was seen in videos struggling to serve in practice.

Ruud, who is ranked No. 20, was replaced in the draw by Arthur Gea, who lost in the final round of qualifying. He will face Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the first round.