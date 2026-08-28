Liam Draxl has fallen just short of qualifying for his second Grand Slam this year.

The Canadian, ranked 217th in the world, lost 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-7) to world No. 180 Tristan Schoolkate of Australia in the third and final round of qualifying for the US Open on Friday in New York.

Draxl, from Newmarket, Ont., made his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open in January, losing in the first round after getting through the qualifying draw.

No. 3 seed Felix Auer-Aliassime of Montreal and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont. are the Canadians in the men's main draw. which starts Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., lost 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in the final round of qualifying.

Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champ, was trying to qualify for her second Grand Slam in a row after reaching the Wimbledon main draw.

Andreescu led 2-0 in the final-round qualifier before rain halted play Thursday. She appeared to be dealing with a foot or ankle injury late in the match.