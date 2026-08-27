NEW YORK — Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik won the U.S. Open mixed doubles title on Wednesday night, beating Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 1-6 (10-6).

The Czech duo pulled out match tiebreakers in both matches on the second night of the two-day event, helped by Mensik's powerful serve combined with some good hands near the net. He put away the final with an ace to earn $1 million for him and Muchova to share.

They were a point from losing in the semifinals, erasing two match points and running off the final four to edge Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev 5-4 (6), 3-5 (11-9).

The final was the only match of the tournament that resembled a regular match, with standard sets to six games and a tiebreaker at 6-all. Through the first three rounds, sets were to four games, with a tiebreaker at 4-all.