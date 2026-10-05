A big-time Beijing showdown between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic came to a sudden halt on Monday.
Medvedev was defaulted during the second set of the China Open semifinals after hitting a fan with a ball.
The Russian was racing across the baseline when he missed a shot from Djokovic, which bounded off the back wall and back toward him. Medvedev then backhanded it back over the wall and struck a fan in the first row.
The fan had his head down and was covering his eyes with his hand after the incident.
Djokovic was leading 7-5, 5-3 at the time of the incident, with the game tied at 15.
He'll meet Alex de Minaur in the final after the Australian also got through without playing a full match when opponent Hubert Hurkacz retired with an apparent injury.
Oddly, Djokovic has also been on the other side of a disqualification. His 2020 US Open ended in the fourth round when he hit a ball, seemingly in anger, that connected with the line umpire in the throat.
Disqualifications can occur after three code violations or one significant incident, based on the umpire's discretion.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov was defaulted from a 2017 Davis Cup match when he hit a chair umpire with the ball, leading to a broken eye socket.