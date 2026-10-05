A big-time Beijing showdown between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic came to a sudden halt on Monday.

Medvedev was defaulted during the second set of the China Open semifinals after hitting a fan with a ball.

The Russian was racing across the baseline when he missed a shot from Djokovic, which bounded off the back wall and back toward him. Medvedev then backhanded it back over the wall and struck a fan in the first row.

The fan had his head down and was covering his eyes with his hand after the incident.

Djokovic was leading 7-5, 5-3 at the time of the incident, with the game tied at 15.

He'll meet Alex de Minaur in the final after the Australian also got through without playing a full match when opponent Hubert Hurkacz retired with an apparent injury.

Oddly, Djokovic has also been on the other side of a disqualification. His 2020 US Open ended in the fourth round when he hit a ball, seemingly in anger, that connected with the line umpire in the throat.

Disqualifications can occur after three code violations or one significant incident, based on the umpire's discretion.