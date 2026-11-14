Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated American Elizabeth Mandlik 6-3, 6-3 to win the Cundinamarca Open title on Saturday.

It was the fourth straight WTA 125 final appearance for the Mississauga, Ont., native and her third title over the course of the past month.

Andreescu, the third seed in the tournament, had five aces to four double faults in the match.

She also converted on five of her nine break-point chances. Andreescu had 22 winners to Mandlik's 12.

The American was held to just two break points on seven chances with just one ace.