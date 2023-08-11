Davidovich Fokina reaches National Bank Open semifinals with win over McDonald

TORONTO — Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is through to the semifinals at the men’s National Bank Open after posting a 6-4, 6-2 win over American Mackenzie McDonald on Friday.

The opportunistic Spaniard converted five of his nine break-point chances to pull away in the second set and win on his third match point.

McDonald advanced to his first ever Masters 1000 quarterfinal with a win over Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., on Thursday.

Davidovich Fokina will next play the winner of a quarterfinal between second seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

In Friday’s other semifinals, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain was set to face American 12th seed Tommy Paul and seventh seed Jannik Sinner of Italy was due to play French veteran Gael Monfils.