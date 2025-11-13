TURIN, Italy — Alex de Minaur claimed a maiden ATP Finals victory that gave the Australian a chance of making the semifinals on Thursday.

De Minaur beat Taylor Fritz 7-6 (3), 6-3 for his first victory in six matches at the season-ending event for the top eight players, following his debut last year.

The seventh-seeded De Minaur needed a straight sets win to stay in contention for a semifinal spot, which he will secure if Carlos Alcaraz beats Lorenzo Musetti in the late match on Thursday.

A win for Alcaraz would also see the Spaniard seal the year-ending No. 1 ranking.

“Whatever happens, happens,” De Minaur said. “But I won’t be paying too much attention to the tennis. I’ll be relaxing and having a nice night here in Torino.”

De Minaur never looked back after dominating the tiebreak and had a chance to seal victory on Fritz’s serve when he moved to match point, but the American held. De Minaur kept his nerve on serve to triumph.