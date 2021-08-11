Denis Shapovalov loses to Frances Tiafoe in second round of National Bank Open

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov has made an early exit from the National Bank Open in Toronto, losing 6-1, 6-4 to American Frances Tiafoe in second-round action Wednesday.

It was the first match of the tournament for the 22-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., who had a bye in the first round as the No. 5 seed.

Shapovalov struggled with his serve and handed his opponent a 3-1 lead in the first set by double faulting on a break point.

Tiafoe played an aggressive match, luring Shapovalov to the net several times, only to place the ball in behind him.

Shapovalov, the world No. 10, had nine double faults and did not have a single chance at a break point in the one hour, 15-minute match.

He was the second Canadian man eliminated from the event, formerly known as the Rogers Cup, Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime lost to Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in straight sets.

“I thought I could have done better in many moments, a few key points,” said Auger-Aliassime, who entered the tournament as the No. 9 seed. “There was a couple of points I think I let go too easy on him and in the end, that wasn’t good enough.”

Canadians are faring much better on the women’s side in Montreal, where wild-card entry Rebecca Marino posted a 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 win over Spain’s Paula Badosa in the second round Wednesday.