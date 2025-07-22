Montreal's Gabriel Diallo advanced to the third round of the Citi Open hard court tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Hungary's Fabian Marozsan on Tuesday.

Diallo, who had a first-round bye as the 15th seed in Washington, had 10 aces and broke Marozsan twice on seven chances.

Marozsan, who committed six double faults, failed to convert the only chance he had to break Diallo's serve.

Diallo improved to 2-0 against Marozsan, with his other win coming earlier this year in a Davis Cup qualifier.

Diallo will play on Thursday against the fourth-seeded Ben Shelton, who beat wild card Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4 in an all-American matchup on Tuesday.