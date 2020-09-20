Diego Schwartzman eliminates Denis Shapovalov from Italian Open

Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his semi-finals round match against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 20 September 2020. (EPA/Clive Brunskill / POOL)

Despite a spirited comeback attempt, Canadian Denis Shapovalov has been eliminated from the Italian Open by Diego Schwartzman.

Schwartzman will face Novak Djokovic tomorrow to crown a champion.

More to come.

More from Sportsnet
Halep beats Muguruza to reach third Italian Open final
Associated Press
Fed Cup changes name to honour tennis great Billie Jean King
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.