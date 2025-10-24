BASEL, Switzerland — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime withdrew after losing the first set 6-3 to Spain’s Jaume Munar in the quarterfinals at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 12th in the world and seeded fifth, was seen stretching his back early in the opening set.

He dropped his serve in the fourth game and was never able to recover, though he did fend off three break points in the sixth game.

He had defeated fellow Canadian Gabriel Diallo (No. 41) and Croatia’s Marin Cilic (No. 89) in the previous two rounds.

Munar (No. 42) will face the winner of a later Friday match between Canada’s Denis Shapovalov (No. 23) and Brazil’s Joao Fonseca (No. 46) in the semifinals.