NEW YORK — Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov withdrew from the US Open on Tuesday, a little more than a month after he tore a chest muscle and had to quit playing against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon.

That exit from the All England Club on July 7 — Dimitrov had taken the opening two sets against Sinner but got hurt in the third — marked the fifth consecutive Grand Slam tournament where the 34-year-old Dimitrov failed to complete a match. It also happened at the Australian Open in January and the French Open in May, plus last year’s Wimbledon and U.S. Open.

A year ago in New York, Dimitrov stopped while trailing 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 4-1 against Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals.

Dimitrov was a semifinalist at the U.S. Open in 2019, at the Australian Open in 2017, and at Wimbledon in 2014.

His highest ranking was No. 3; he is currently No. 21.

With Dimitrov out of the field, Alejandro Tabilo gets a spot in the men's singles bracket, which starts play on Aug. 24.