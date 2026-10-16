SHANGHAI — Rafael Jodar became the youngest semifinalist in Shanghai Masters history on Friday and will next meet Daniil Medvedev.

The 20-year-old Spaniard rallied to a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win against Casper Ruud, while Medvedev overcame American Tommy Paul 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

It was the fourth straight match at the ATP Masters 1000 event in which Jodar had mounted a comeback from losing the first set.

“Casper, I think, played the important points in the first set better than me," Jodar said. "I couldn’t win the break points because of his serve, so I knew I wanted to come back again. It was very tough, so I had to give my best level today to win this match.”

Jodar powered to victory in 2 hours 20 minutes by breaking Ruud's serve five times in the second and third sets.

Medvedev, a former Shanghai Masters champion, looked in trouble when losing the second set but recovered to claim victory in 2 hours 9 minutes.