TURIN, Italy — Daniil Medvedev was able to “block the noise” following a temper tantrum in his previous match and moved back into contention at the ATP Finals with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Alex de Minaur on Tuesday.

The Russian didn't face a single break point and was generally much sharper than in his straight-set loss to Taylor Fritz on Sunday — during which he smashed his racket and lost his cool twice.

When the match was over, Medvedev closed his eyes and held his fingers to his ears. Then he wrote on a camera lens, “Block the noise.”

“I went into this match also blocking the noise even from myself,” Medvedev said. “No like tantrums and stuff. Just block the noise. And I really didn’t care what was happening on the court. I just tried to play and it was a good feeling."

Later, Fritz faces top-ranked Jannik Sinner in a rematch of the U.S. Open final.

The top two finishers from each round-robin group advance to the semifinals.

De Minaur, who is making his debut at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players, has lost both of his opening matches and will likely be eliminated.

Medvedev won the finals in 2020 — the last edition held in London.

“The more popular you become, the more fans you get, the more haters you get, the more attention you get. And sometimes even the good noise can make you off balance,” Medvedev said.

“You know, you win everything and everyone thinks you’re a god. ... Then you lose two matches and everyone is like, ‘Finished, your career is finished.’ So sometimes it’s good just (to) block it,” Medvedev added.

On Thursday, Medvedev faces Sinner and De Minaur plays Fritz in the final matches of the group.