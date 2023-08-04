National Bank Open announces draw for 2023 men’s bracket

The National Bank Open revealed its draw for the 2023 men’s brackets on Friday.

The 56-man draw was completed in a hotel in downtown Toronto.

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime will play a qualifier in his opening match. He is the highest-ranked Canadian at No. 12 in the world.

Montreal’s Gabriel Diallo will open against Britain’s Daniel Evans and Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., will meet in a qualifier.

Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., will take on Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina and Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., will play American Frances Tiafoe.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz is the No. 1 seed at the US$7.62-million tournament.

Complete list of the top 20 seeds:

1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) *withdrawn*

3. Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

4. Casper Ruud (NOR)

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

6. Holger Rune (DEN)

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS)

8. Jannik Sinner (ITA)

9. Taylor Fritz (USA)

10. Frances Tiafoe (USA)

11. Karen Khachanov (RUS)

12. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

13. Cameron Norrie (GBR)

14. Borna Coric (CRO)

15. Tommy Paul (USA)

16. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

17. Alex De Minaur (AUS)

18. Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

19. Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

20. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

-With files from the Canadian Press