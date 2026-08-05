The Round of 64 continues in both Montreal and Toronto on Wednesday at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

On the women’s side in Toronto, some heavy hitters will make their 2026 NBO debuts, with second-ranked Elena Rybakina, third-ranked Jessica Pegula, fourth-ranked Coco Gauff and fifth-ranked Mirra Andreeva all set to hit the court.

In Montreal, the most anticipated debut of the tournament will take place when Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime swings into action.

Let’s have a look at the biggest stories of the day.

First look at Felix

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime will take the court in his hometown on Wednesday night at IGA Stadium. The Montrealer, who turns 26 years old on Saturday, has attained the highest ranking of his career with his current status as No. 4 in the world. “FAA” is ranked No. 2 at the NBO, behind only No. 1-ranked Alexander Zverev (who also begins his NBO on Wednesday afternoon in Montreal).

Auger-Aliassime will kick off his tournament versus Titouan Droguet of France. The Canadian will be looking to build on the success he experienced at the most recent two tennis majors, having advanced to the quarterfinals at both Wimbledon and the French Open. Auger-Aliassime’s top finish at the NBO was a quarterfinal showing in 2022.

Leylah and Kayla carry the flag

The only two Canadians left in the women’s draw will both be in action on Wednesday in Toronto. Leylah Fernandez, ranked No. 30 in the tournament, begins her tournament with a Round of 64 match versus Mexican Renata Zarazua under the lights at Sobeys Stadium.

Meanwhile, wild-card entry Kayla Cross will take on No. 28-ranked Ann Li of the United States during the morning session. Cross earned a thrilling 7-6, 7-5 victory over Katie Boulter of Great Britain on Monday to register her first career tour-level win. The 21-year-old from London, Ont., cracked 11 aces against Boulter and will be hoping for similar success versus Li.

Eala brings the Filipino flavour

Fresh off her stunning win at the DC Open, Alexandra Eala will play her first match of the NBO on Wednesday night in Toronto versus American Alycia Parks. The 21-year-old from the Philippines became the first player from her country to win a tour-level event in Washington, doing so with boisterous support from the Filipino community in that city. “It’s been an amazing 24 hours for me,” Eala said on Tuesday. “Of course, so many emotions, so many things to process, and processing also the transition from one tournament to another. So I’m very excited to reset and be here in Toronto for the first time.”

With Fernandez — who has Filipino roots — and Eala playing back-to-back matches on Wednesday night, surely the Greater Toronto Area’s Filipino diaspora will show out with lots of support for both players, too.

Broadcast schedule (all times ET)

Women's: 11 a.m. (Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet+); 7 p.m. (Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet+)

Men's: 11 a.m. (Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet+); 7 p.m. (Sportsnet, Sportsnet+)

Match schedule (all times ET)

Women's, in Toronto:

Centre Court (starts at 12:30 p.m.)

Daria Kasatkina (AUS) vs. [2] Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

[Q] Kayla Day (USA) vs. [4] Coco Gauff (USA)

Not before 7 p.m.

Renata Zarazua (MEX) vs. [30] Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

Alycia Parks (USA) vs. [25] Alex Eala (PHI)

Grandstand (starts at 11 a.m.)

[28] Ann Li (USA) vs. [WC] Kayla Cross (CAN)

[3] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs. Magdalena Frech (POL)

[5] Mirra Andreeva vs. Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

Not before 5 p.m.

Panna Udvardy (HUN) vs. [11] Naomi Osaka (JPN)

[6] Linda Noskova (CZE) vs. Caty McNally (USA)



Court 1 (starts at 12:30 p.m.)

[Q] Sloane Stephens (USA) vs. [12] Belinda Bencic (SUI)

[13] Iva Jovic (USA) vs. Magda Linette (POL)

[29] Maria Sakkari (GRE) vs. Zeynep Sonmez (TUR)

Liudmila Samsonova vs. [22] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)



Court 4 (starts at 12:30 p.m.)

[21] Marie Bouzkova (CZE) vs. Taylor Townsend (USA)

[Q] Allina Korneeva vs. [23] Emma Navarro (USA)

[20] Elise Mertens (BEL) vs. Anna Bondar (HUN)

[14] Sorana Cirstea (ROU) vs. [Q] Maya Joint (AUS)

Men's, in Montreal:

Center Court (starts at 11 a.m.)

[Q] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs. [22] Joao Fonseca (BRA)

Jenson Brooksby (USA) vs. [5] Ben Shelton (USA)

[1] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs. Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

Not before 7 p.m.

[Q] Titouan Droguet (FRA) vs. [2] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

[12] Learner Tien (USA) vs. [WC] Gael Monfils (FRA)

Rogers Court (starts at 11 a.m.)

[Q] Nicolas Mejia (COL) vs. [11] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

[9] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG)

Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG) vs. [7] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Not before 6 p.m.

[4] Daniil Medvedev vs. Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)

Valentin Royer (FRA) vs. [17] Tommy Paul (USA)

Court 5 (starts at 11 a.m.)

[14] Valentin Vacherot (MON) vs. Mariano Navone (ARG)

Zachary Svajda (USA) vs. [18] Arthur Fils (FRA)

[20] Rafael Jodar (ESP) vs. Corentin Moutet (FRA)

Not before 3:30 p.m.

[21] Karen Khachanov vs Terence Atmane (FRA)

[Q] Jacob Fearnley (GBR) vs [13] Jakub Mensik (CZE)

Court 9 (starts at 11 a.m.)

[31] Zizou Bergs (BEL) vs. Sebastian Baez (ARG)

Not before 12:30 p.m.

[29] Ignacio Buse (Per) vs. Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) vs. [25] Alejandro Tabilo (Chi)

Alex Michelsen (USA) vs. [16] Francisco Cerundolo (Arg)

[24] Ugo Humbert (Fra) vs. Daniel Merida (Esp)