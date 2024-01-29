Pope Francis congratulates Italy after Jannik Sinner wins Australian Open
Pope Francis is presented with a tennis racket by the President of the Italian Tennis Federation Angelo Binaghi, right, during an audience with athletes in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Friday, May 8, 2015. Pope Francis congratulated Italy on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, after tennis player Jannik Sinner became the country's first man to win a Grand Slam singles title, the Australian Open, in nearly a half century. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)